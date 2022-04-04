National covid-19 figures released as ICU numbers continue to rise

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19.
In addition, on Sunday, April 3, 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday, April 2, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19.
4,045 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day, Friday.
On Sunday, April 3, the HPSC was notified of 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19.
2,863 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day, Saturday.
As of 8am today, 1,433 covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU.
On Saturday, there were 52 people in ICU with the virus and on Sunday that figure had risen to 57.
