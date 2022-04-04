Limerick Weather: Monday, April 4, 2022

TODAY will be a fairly dull and blustery day overall with patchy light rain or drizzle at times, say Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, in mostly fresh westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Unsettled with wet and blustery conditions, milder overall, but there is the potential for colder chillier conditions at times later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another mostly overcast day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy light rain and drizzle elsewhere, while a more persistent band of rain will move into the west later in the day. Breezy at times in moderate to fresh westerly winds, backing southwesterly later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The band of rain will extend across the country through the late evening with cooler showery conditions following from the west after. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees as winds veer westerly after the rain clears and ease mostly moderate.

WEDNESDAY: A windy start to the day with fresh and gusty westerly winds widespread showers, most frequent in the west. There will be some sunny spells too but generally it will become cloudier through the afternoon and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain in places. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chilly but mostly cloudy night with showery outbreaks of rain, possibly turning wintry over higher ground. A few clear spells may develop in Ulster later in the night, where it will be coolest with lowest temperatures of 0 to +5 degrees generally as brisk westerly winds ease light and variable.

THURSDAY: The uncertainty increase from Thursday onwards, but current indication suggest it will remain mostly cloudy with rain in the south, generally staying dry in northern parts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light easterly breezes.

FRIDAY: The south of the country looks to have a fairly wet day with persistent and occasionally heavy rainfall there, the rain will be patchier further north however, with long dry periods in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northeast or variable winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: The weekend looks to remain unsettled with wet and blustery conditions at times.