Limerick Weather - Friday, April 1, 2022

DESPITE the fact we are in the first day of April, today will kick off cold, dry and frosty, albeit with sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the north as the day wears on, bringing a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of seven to 10 Celsius in light to moderate north to northwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight, outbreaks of rain will affect east and northeast counties and may turn to sleet at times over higher ground, becoming more widespread towards morning. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus two degrees, coldest in Munster where under clearer skies there may be a touch of frost locally, while cloud cover should keep temperatures higher elsewhere, in moderate northwest winds.

Tomorrow, rather cloudy again, with showers and sunny spells. Highest afternoon temperatures seven to 10 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Showers will become isolated by tomorrow night as most of the country becomes dry with clear spells. Frost will form in parts the southeast where it will be coldest with lowest temperatures of zero to minus two degrees.

Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in light northerly winds.

Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with rain extending into the north and east towards morning. Lowest temperatures of one to four degrees rising later in the night as winds back southwesterly overnight.

Current indications suggest westerly winds will bring a more unsettled spell of weather with rain or showers at times and temperatures closer to the seasonal average of 11 or 12 degrees in the afternoon.