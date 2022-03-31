National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

A FURTHER 5,252 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight, data released by the Department of Health has revealed.
In addition to this, some 6,489 people have registered a positive antigenic test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, some 1,535 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 58 of these at intensive care wards across the State.
