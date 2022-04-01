Family of Limerick man who died in Australia raise thousands for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

A LIMERICK lady who lost her husband while visiting family in Australia has raised over €10,000 for a charity which gave her family immense support.

Despite the pain of losing John, her husband of almost 40 years in January, Marian Keane set up a fundraiser for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which provided both emotional and practical backing for the bereaved family after the shattering news.

Based in Newry, the trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances.

Their daughter Rosemarie Cronin said: “We weren’t even allowed to pay ourselves. They wouldn’t allow us to do it. The undertakers over there recommended to use Kevin Bell, and they were incredible. The more people who try and fundraise for them, the better. This way, at least other people will know about them too.”

And, in a sign of just how popular the father-of-three was that dozens have logged on and made donations to the fundraiser page Marian – who lived in Caherdavin before moving to Shelbourne Avenue with John – established.​

“He was very popular. there’s not a person who could ever say anything bad about him. He was always smiling, always happy, always laughing. Everyone says their father is the best – but there will never be another man in the world who can compare to my father,” Rosemarie said.​

Marian and John, who were to celebrate their ruby anniversary in October, were Down Under to visit Saoirse, the youngest daughter of their eldest son David, 37.

Saoirse was born in August, when the Covid-19 pandemic was still restricting travel, so the pair could not go sooner.

But with family so important to John, who worked as a plasterer, it was natural that he would go as soon as the chance came.

Rosemarie said: “Everything was about his family. It was all he ever wanted. Some people, you’d ask what they wanted for Christmas or your birthday. Dad just wanted to go for an ice-cream cone and be with his family! To go off for a day-trip to the beach, or sit at home and get a Chinese. He was much loved by everyone.”

Marian also paid a special tribute to Linda Ledger and her staff at St Munchin's Community Centre who, she said, were "fantastic" in the days leading up to John's funeral.

"They went out of their way for us - their generosity we will never forget," she said.

The centre's pancake Tuesday fundraiser raised €600, which was donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Click here to support the fundraiser.