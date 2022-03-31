Search

31 Mar 2022

‘Exemplary' Limerick Leader journalist Norma Prendiville to retire

‘Exemplary' Limerick Leader journalist Norma Prendiville to retire

Norma Prendville has worked for more than 30 years with the Limerick Leader

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

31 Mar 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Leader stalwart Norma Prendiville retires this weekend after over 30 years with this newspaper.

Norma, who lives in Loughill East, is the Leader correspondent for the West Limerick area, and has also held a number of other positions, including news editor.

Originally from Killorglin in Kerry, she has been ever-present at the local authority meetings of the old Limerick County Council, and latterly, Limerick City and County Council.

Tributes were paid to her work at a full council meeting, which took place this Monday in County Hall, Dooradoyle, with Mayor Daniel Butler describing her as an “exemplary journalist”.

“The senior politicians among us would have known of Norma’s great integrity and great qualities as a local journalist, particularly in relation to local matters and local politics. Also, you’ll be aware of her great voluntary work through Éigse Michael Hartnett, a great festival based in Newcastle West which has grown year-on-year,” he said.

Mayor Butler added: “It’s a sad day for the Limerick Leader family. It’s a sad day to lose such a qualified and exemplary journalist from local journalism, something which is of huge importance to us, not just as politicians, but as a community.”

Hollywood actress reveals her Limerick links

Norma was surprised by members of the Adare-Rathkeale district last month with a Civic Reception at the Woodlands House Hotel.

Its chairman, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said: “One thing I like about Norma Prendiville is you could use a word you wouldn’t want printed. You could say something derogatory about an occasion, property or fellow councillor. You can be sure of one thing – she would never print it! She protected each of us from ourselves!”

In 2019, she was afforded a mayoral reception by then first citizen, Cllr Michael Sheahan, who said this week: “I was honoured to have had the opportunity to give Norma a reception for her service to journalism in Limerick while she was a working.”

Speaking at that reception, Norma said in the course of her role she had come across some of the most “inspired people who do the most amazing things”.

“Journalism isn’t always about the hard news stories, even though they are exciting. Local journalism does go to the heart of the matter. It’s one of the really nice parts of the job I do,” she told those gathered at City Hall.

“Norma will be missed by all of us here at the Limerick Leader. She made a stellar contribution to journalism throughout her years of service” added Managing Editor Donn O'Sullivan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media