Ryanair launch new twice-weekly Shannon to Malta service

RYANAIR have launched their first ever service between Shannon Airport and Malta.

The new route took off on Sunday, March 27 and will operate twice weekly, each Thursday and Sunday, until October 27 2022.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the inaugural flight, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: "We are delighted to launch Shannon Airport’s first ever scheduled Ryanair service to Malta and know this will be an exciting new destination for holidaymakers from the west of the country.

"With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a very popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture."

Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority, UK and Ireland, said: "We are really excited to have a new route to Malta from Shannon Airport.

"This route will make it easier than ever before for people in the mid-west of Ireland to visit Malta. Being just a 3.5 hour flight from Ireland with Ryanair, Malta has always been a very popular destination for Irish holidaymakers with 53,000 visitors from Ireland in 2019.

"With the Maltese warm and friendly culture, combined with the thrill of an action-packed or relaxing holiday, there’s every reason to visit the beautiful islands in 2022.”

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, said: "We are delighted to launch the inaugural route from Shannon to Malta today, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Summer ’22 schedule.

"Our Irish customers can look forward to relaxing under the summer sun by the crystal blue Mediterranean Sea and enjoy outstanding cuisine from local producers. Start planning your summer trip to Malta by checking out the lowest fares on Ryanair.com."