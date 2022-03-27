Limerick weather: Sunday, March 27, 2022

AS we move into Irish summer-time, it will be dry and bright today. Any mist and fog patches will soon clear, with long sunny spells developing. Temperatures could climb to as high as 17 degrees today, in light and variable winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A clear and dry start to this evening, but a touch more cloud will build, and there might be a light shower or two. On the whole though, a clear and mostly dry night with light winds and lows down to between two and five degrees with some mist and fog patches.

Another calm and dry start tomorrow with the morning sun clearing away any lingering mist or dog. It'll be a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells but there will be one or two isolated showers developing too. Winds staying rather light with highs of 13 to 16 degrees. The showers will clear in the evening but a little cloud will linger into the night with lows of two to five degrees.

Tuesday will be a bit more cloudy, as winds turn northerly and bring a cold change to the weather. Staying dry initially but a few showers will develop later in the day and our highs will reach 12 to 14 degrees in a northerly breeze. Cooler overnight with temperatures falling back down close to freezing too.

However, from Wednesday, things will change, with cooler air blanketing the country with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and noticeably colder too with highs of six to nine degrees in a brisk northerly wind.

Similar conditions will follow on Thursday, with a brisk northerly breeze bringing down scattered showers, some possibly wintry on the hills. Feeling cold with highs of six to eight degrees.