Mayor of Limerick pays tribute to CMO as he departs for Trinity College

MAYOR of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has paid tribute to Dr Tony Holohan, who is stepping down from his role as chief medical officer.

He described Dr Holohan, who was born in Limerick, as one of Ireland's "true leaders", and a "figure of strength and comfort to our nation in face of one of our greatest challenges."

The doctor, who became chief medical officer in 2008, has become synonymous with Ireland's journey through the Covid-19 pandemic, making regular appearances in the media as the country fought against the coronavirus.

Educated at Monaleen National School, then Sexton Street CBS, Dr Holohan will take up a role as a professor of public health strategy and leadership at Trinity College in Dublin.

"There is no doubt the qualities he possessed are one's I see everyday among the people of Limerick. So it was of no surprise that a Limerick man stepped up to the challenge to become a figure of heroic qualities. We owe him a great debt of gratitude and we wish him every happiness as he moves on," the mayor added.

The news of Dr Holohan's departure from the Department of Health was confirmed in a statement yesterday afternoon by Minister Stephen Donnelly and Prof Linda Doyle, the provost of Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Donnelly said: "Since his appointment as chief medical officer in 2008, Dr Holohan has made a significant and lasting impact on health in Ireland. Throughout his time as CMO, Tony has used his public health leadership ability, alongside his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level in order to protect public health."

"Throughout the pandemic his invaluable advice to me, and to the Government has shaped our response to Covid-19, and I witnessed first-hand his unwavering dedication to protecting the health of the people of Ireland. He will play a critical role in applying his knowledge and skills to the development of the next generation of thinking and practice in public health, and I wish Tony all the best in this new and exciting chapter in his career," he added.

Prof Doyle added: "Trinity is here to make things better and the university has a long tradition of working with health services in this area. Dr Holohan has become a household name for his service to the country over the past two years but there is plenty that still needs to be done to protect Ireland from future pandemics. We're excited that he will be working with other academic colleagues in Trinity to learn the lessons of Covid and prepare for these future challenges."