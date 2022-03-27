Council issues update on new community centre for Limerick area

Plans are in place for a new community centre to serve St Mary's Park | Picture: Adrian Butler
A NEW working group has been set up to look towards the delivery of a new community centre in St Mary's Park.
This year, a funding submission is to be made to government to deliver the project for the Regeneration community.
The working group contains three people from the Limerick Island Community Partners, three people from the St Mary's Park Regeneration Committee and two representatives of the council's regeneration department.
It's first meeting took place in January last, and will meet on the third Thursday of each month.
Currently, the group is in the process of establishing provision requirements for a project, while the council is producing a condition survey for the existing facility.
The information, from regeneration officer Brendan Troy, was provided in a written answer to a question from Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe at this month's metropolitan meeting.
Seamus O’Riordan is waiting to hear if a much bigger road will be going through his land at Patrickswell| PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.