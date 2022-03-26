Search

26 Mar 2022

Council issues update on safety measures outside Limerick schools

Plans for a safe access area for St Paul's National School in Dooradoyle are to be progressed in the coming months | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is preparing draft proposals for the safe routes to school programme.

The disclosure, from director of service Brian Kennedy, came following a question from Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan.

She asked what consultation had taken place with residents regarding the measures, in particular at the Model School, Limerick Project School at St Paul's National School.

Last month, the City West councillor saw a notice of motion for a trial of a car ban from Springfield Drive during school drop-off and pick up times rejected, amid what many other members felt was a lack of consultation.

This month, Mr Kennedy said that proposals are being prepared, and when they are finalised, a consultation will take place with a number of parties including residents associations, parents councils and other groups.

Deferrals in scheduled care at Limerick hospitals amid rise in Covid-19 activity

"A key element of the Safe Routes to School programme is developing community support for these measures, and each of the schools involved will act as a local champion for the proposed measures to ensure community buy-in for the proposals. The local authority and Green-Schools Safe Routes to School team will lead in the community engagement," he said.

It's anticipated that these projects could go to construction during the holiday months this summer.

