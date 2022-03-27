Cannabis plants and herb found in bedroom of Limerick home

GARDAI seized €200 worth of cannabis herb and cannabis plants valued at €2,000 in a drugs search, Kilmallock Court heard.

Kenneth Lynch, aged 47, of Mill Hill, Kilfinane pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs and cultivation of cannabis plants.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai carried out a search of a house on August 16 under warrant.

“In his bedroom they found €2,000 worth of cannabis plants and €200 in cannabis herb. He was arrested and brought to Bruff garda station. He accepted responsibility and said it was for his personal use. He was co-operative at all times. He has no previous convictions,” said Insp Brennan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Lynch, said his client was very co-operative with gardai.

“He has no previous convictions. He is on disability. He suffered a bad injury in 2016,” said Mr Power, who added that Mr Lynch used the cannabis to combat his pain and for anxiety.

Judge Patricia Harney said the fact that gardai arrived at his door on foot of a warrant meant they “obviously had concerns”.

The judge said she had a “lot of sympathy” for his pain management and asked if he had gotten a replacement.

“Yes,” said Mr Power.

Judge Harney made a destruction order for the plants. She also noted it was his first offence. Mr Lynch was fined €100 for cultivating cannabis. The possession of drugs charge was taken into consideration.