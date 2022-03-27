Search

27 Mar 2022

Cannabis plants and herb found in bedroom of Limerick home

Cannabis plants and herb found in bedroom of Limerick home

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI seized €200 worth of cannabis herb and cannabis plants valued at €2,000 in a drugs search, Kilmallock Court heard.

Kenneth Lynch, aged 47, of Mill Hill, Kilfinane pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs and cultivation of cannabis plants.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai carried out a search of a house on August 16 under warrant.

“In his bedroom they found €2,000 worth of cannabis plants and €200 in cannabis herb. He was arrested and brought to Bruff garda station. He accepted responsibility and said it was for his personal use. He was co-operative at all times. He has no previous convictions,” said Insp Brennan.

Cannabis plants found in pots on window sills of Limerick home

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Lynch, said his client was very co-operative with gardai.

“He has no previous convictions. He is on disability. He suffered a bad injury in 2016,” said Mr Power, who added that Mr Lynch used the cannabis to combat his pain and for anxiety.

Judge Patricia Harney said the fact that gardai arrived at his door on foot of a warrant meant they “obviously had concerns”.

The judge said she had a “lot of sympathy” for his pain management and asked if he had gotten a replacement.

“Yes,” said Mr Power.

Judge Harney made a destruction order for the plants. She also noted it was his first offence. Mr Lynch was fined €100 for cultivating cannabis. The possession of drugs charge was taken into consideration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media