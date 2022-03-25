Man arrested following heroin seizure on Limerick/Clare border

GARDAI have seized €700,000 of suspected heroin and arrested one man following a search operation on the outskirts of Limerick city.

As part of Operation Tara, planned searches were carried out on lands in the Ardnacrusha area.

The operation was let by members of the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit who were assisted by local garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces.

"In the course of the searches suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700k (analysis pending) was recovered," said a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested as part of the investigation and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.