Limerick Weather: Saturday March 25, 2022

The early spring sunshine will clear away any lingering mist and fog. It'll be another rather pleasant day of clear and sunny spells with highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday Night: Staying dry into the evening with good long clear spells but a little more cloud will develop along the east coast. The winds will be light too allowing for mist and fog to form with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

Sunday: Any mist and fog will clear early in the morning as good long sunny spells develop across the country. It will stay mainly dry too but a little bit of cloud will bubble up in the west. Highs will reach 13 to 17 degrees with light southeasterlies. In the evening the clear skies will allow some mist and fog patches to form. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees with light winds.

Monday: Another calm and dry start with the morning sun clearing away any lingering mist or fog. It'll be a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells but there will be one or two isolated showers developing too. Winds staying rather light with highs of 13 to 16 degrees. The showers will clear in the evening but a little cloud will linger into the night with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday: A little more of a cloudier day Tuesday as the winds turn northerly and bring a cold change to the weather. Staying dry initially but a few showers will develop later in the day and our highs will reach 12 to 14 degrees in a northerly breeze. Cooler overnight with temperatures falling back down close to freezing too.

Wednesday: A change expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country with scattered showers feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Noticeably colder too with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk northerly wind.