Limerick motorist who had ‘attack’ while driving had cannabis in his system

A KNOCKLONG man prosecuted for being under the influence of an intoxicant had a hypoglycemic attack, Kilmallock Court heard.

Kevin Meade, aged 29, of The Cross, Knocklong pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred on June 9, 2015, at Ballinvana, Elton.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the State was withdrawing a number of dangerous driving charges and one of failing to stop.

Insp Brennan said at 10.40am on the morning in question Garda David Hennessy was on mobile patrol on the R515.

“He observed a car coming against him. It was swerving over the white line. Garda Hennessy stopped the car and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under an intoxicant. A blood sample tested positive for cannabis,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Meade has six previous convictions including one for drink driving.

Liam Carroll BL, who represented Mr Meade, said it was an “unfortunate and unusual case”.

He said the offence was at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

“Essentially he suffers from diabetes. He injects himself six times a day,” said Mr Carroll, who handed in a doctor’s letter to Judge Patricia Harney to confirm this.

The barrister said on that morning Mr Meade was going to his GP to provide bloods.

“He was left waiting for a period of time that he didn’t expect and his injection was at home. His blood glucose level was one. Anything under 3.9 is a hypoglycemic attack (blood glucose falling below normal to a potentially dangerous level).

“This led to his erratic driving. Understandably the garda thought he was under the influence of an intoxicant,” said Mr Carroll.

He said that trace levels of cannabis were found in his client’s blood but stressed Mr Meade was not driving erratically because of this.

Judge Harney said the State had been very fair by withdrawing the other charges.

“He was quite clearly driving erratically and gardai would intervene,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Carroll said Mr Meade had not consumed cannabis on the day of the offence.

Judge Harney agreed that it was not an “exact science”.

Mr Carroll said Mr Meade was working and had ceased driving.

“He has given up using cannabis and is taking better care of himself. He is embarrassed by this. He assumed there was nothing in his system. There was remnants in his system,” said Mr Carroll.

Judge Harney said Mr Meade was “not blameless” and has a previous conviction for drink driving.

Mr Carroll informed the court that in a separate case the defendant had also suffered a hypoglycemic attack where he pleaded guilty in the circuit court to careless driving causing serious bodily harm. It occurred the year after this incident.

Judge Harney disqualified Mr Meade from driving for two years and fined him €500 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.