Search

26 Mar 2022

Limerick motorist who had ‘attack’ while driving had cannabis in his system

Limerick motorist who had ‘attack’ while driving had cannabis in his system

Killmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

26 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@llimerickleader.ie

A KNOCKLONG man prosecuted for being under the influence of an intoxicant had a hypoglycemic attack, Kilmallock Court heard.

Kevin Meade, aged 29, of The Cross, Knocklong pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred on June 9, 2015, at Ballinvana, Elton.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the State was withdrawing a number of dangerous driving charges and one of failing to stop.

Insp Brennan said at 10.40am on the morning in question Garda David Hennessy was on mobile patrol on the R515.

“He observed a car coming against him. It was swerving over the white line. Garda Hennessy stopped the car and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under an intoxicant. A blood sample tested positive for cannabis,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Meade has six previous convictions including one for drink driving.

Liam Carroll BL, who represented Mr Meade, said it was an “unfortunate and unusual case”.

He said the offence was at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

“Essentially he suffers from diabetes. He injects himself six times a day,” said Mr Carroll, who handed in a doctor’s letter to Judge Patricia Harney to confirm this.

The barrister said on that morning Mr Meade was going to his GP to provide bloods.

“He was left waiting for a period of time that he didn’t expect and his injection was at home. His blood glucose level was one. Anything under 3.9 is a hypoglycemic attack (blood glucose falling below normal to a potentially dangerous level).

“This led to his erratic driving. Understandably the garda thought he was under the influence of an intoxicant,” said Mr Carroll.

He said that trace levels of cannabis were found in his client’s blood but stressed Mr Meade was not driving erratically because of this.

Judge Harney said the State had been very fair by withdrawing the other charges.

“He was quite clearly driving erratically and gardai would intervene,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Carroll said Mr Meade had not consumed cannabis on the day of the offence.

Judge Harney agreed that it was not an “exact science”.

Mr Carroll said Mr Meade was working and had ceased driving.

“He has given up using cannabis and is taking better care of himself. He is embarrassed by this. He assumed there was nothing in his system. There was remnants in his system,” said Mr Carroll.

Judge Harney said Mr Meade was “not blameless” and has a previous conviction for drink driving.

Mr Carroll informed the court that in a separate case the defendant had also suffered a hypoglycemic attack where he pleaded guilty in the circuit court to careless driving causing serious bodily harm. It occurred the year after this incident.

Judge Harney disqualified Mr Meade from driving for two years and fined him €500 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media