Covid-19 cases continue sharp rise as daily numbers released

ALMOST 9,000 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland overnight, the Department of Health has announced.
In total, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 8,910 cases of the disease detected by PCR tests.
In addition, yesterday, some 14,215 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, 1,425 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Of these, 53 are being cared for at intensive care units.
