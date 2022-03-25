Prison sentence and driving ban for Limerick man who mounted footpath on go-kart

A LIMERICK man with 142 previous convictions was arrested for dangerous driving on a go-kart.

Sean Kerins, aged 31, of Moylish Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick city mounted footpaths and drove against the flow of traffic in the 50cc engine vehicle. Mr Kerins pleaded guilty to the offence at Kilmallock Court.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai observed the defendant on a go-kart on the Moyross link road at 1.40pm on May 30, 2020.

“He turned onto the Monabraher Road. He drove on both sides and against the flow of traffic. He was driving very erratically. He mounted a footpath in an attempt to get away,” said Insp Brennan.

The court heard Mr Kerins turned into Cliona Park, Moyross, and was trying to hide the go-kart when he was apprehended by gardai. The go-kart was seized.

Insp Brennan said Mr Kerins has 142 previous convictions including 94 for road traffic. Other offences include three dangerous driving counts, unauthorised taking of an MPV, attempted robbery, possession of drugs.

Reginald Garrett BL, who represented Mr Kerins, said his client’s previous convictions don’t make for great reading. He said the go-kart had a small engine.

“It was only 50cc. It wasn’t a race car. He is pleading. He is someone with a troubled history,” said Mr Garrett.

Mr Garrett said there were “no excuses”.

“He made a stupid decision. He got the vehicle and took it for a bit of a spin,” said Mr Garrett.

Judge Harney said the evidence given was that it wasn’t a “Sunday drive”.

Mr Garrett said his client “panicked” when he saw the garda vehicle.

“He kept going and tried to hide the vehicle,” said Mr Garrett.

Judge Harney said this was Mr Kerins fourth conviction for dangerous driving.

“He has an unenviable record,” said Judge Harney, who imposed a three month prison sentence and disqualified Mr Kerins from driving for 15 years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.