Bad to ‘wurst’: Thief fined for stealing sausage rolls from Limerick store

A LIMERICK man pretended he was on his phone while he walked out of a shop with sausage rolls.

James McDonagh, aged 25, of Ballyart, Brittas pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to stealing the savoury goods from the Centra store in Kilfinane.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai were called by the store’s management on November 20, 2020.

“They said a person went to the deli counter and ordered €5 worth of sausage rolls. He walked out of the shop as if he was on his mobile phone. He made no attempt to pay for them,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr McDonagh has 25 previous convictions including for road traffic, thefts and intoxication.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, said his client was in custody with a release date of March 22.

He asked Judge Patricia Harney if she would consider a fine to be paid forthwith. “It was €5 worth of sausage rolls.”

Judge Harney said: “Obviously he has a serious problem with alcohol.”

Mr Barry said Mr McDonagh has been working with Ana Liffey while in prison and will continue with them once he gets out.

“It’s more sad and pathetic than anything else,” said Judge Harney, who convicted and fined Mr McDonagh €100.