Limerick school's new multi-million euro development takes exciting step forward

A LIMERICK school's new multi-million euro development has taken an exciting step forward.

Ardscoil Mhuire, an all-girls voluntary secondary school with an enrolment of just under 600 students, has been approved to go to tender for the appointment of the Design Team.

Last month the Department of Education approved the construction of the new 650 pupil school in Corbally.

The new state of the art school will be built on a greenfield site adjacent to the current school building.

Plans for the school have not been revealed yet however the new building will include two special education classrooms.

The current stage is expected to be completed towards the end of May 2022. Upon appointment, the Design Team will prepare the Stage 1 Report, an outline of the plan for the new school development, to be approved by the Department of

Education (DE).

This report will be followed by a more detailed plan for the project requiring further DE approval. Planning permission will then be sought and, once granted, the project will go to tender for a contractor and the construction stage will begin.

Principal Bríd Herbert said: "Ardscoil Mhuire is proud to be central to the community that it serves.

"This exciting development, which sees the construction of a brand new multi-million euro school on the current campus, will ensure that we remain at the heart of our community, continuing to provide the best education possible to our students for decades to come."