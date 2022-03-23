Search

23 Mar 2022

Limerick school's new multi-million euro development takes exciting step forward

Limerick school's new multi-million euro development takes exciting step forward

Head Girl Ciara Grimes, Principal Ms Bríd Herbert, Deputy Principal Ms Laura Collins and Deputy Head Girl Kayleigh Downey

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

23 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK school's new multi-million euro development has taken an exciting step forward. 

Ardscoil Mhuire, an all-girls voluntary secondary school with an enrolment of just under 600 students, has been approved to go to tender for the appointment of the Design Team.

Last month the Department of Education approved the construction of the new 650 pupil school in Corbally. 

The new state of the art school will be built on a greenfield site adjacent to the current school building.

Plans for the school have not been revealed yet however the new building will include two special education classrooms. 

WATCH: Tanaiste admits there could be delay on Limerick road project

The current stage is expected to be completed towards the end of May 2022. Upon appointment, the Design Team will prepare the Stage 1 Report, an outline of the plan for the new school development, to be approved by the Department of
Education (DE).

This report will be followed by a more detailed plan for the project requiring further DE approval. Planning permission will then be sought and, once granted, the project will go to tender for a contractor and the construction stage will begin.

Principal Bríd Herbert said: "Ardscoil Mhuire is proud to be central to the community that it serves.

"This exciting development, which sees the construction of a brand new multi-million euro school on the current campus, will ensure that we remain at the heart of our community, continuing to provide the best education possible to our students for decades to come."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media