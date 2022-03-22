Search

22 Mar 2022

Driving ban for Limerick motorist who was over the limit

Driving ban for Limerick motorist who was over the limit

The case was before Newcastle West Court

Reporter:

David Hurley

22 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORIST who was involved in a road collision while significantly over the legal alcohol limit has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Joshua Duffy, aged 27, who has an address at West End, Mountcollins, Limerick was before Newcastle West Court to face charges arising from a road traffic collision at Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale on May 5, 2021.

Inspector Sandra Heelan told the court the car being driven by the defendant had swerved and ‘clipped’ another car close to a local junction between Athea and Abbeyfeale.

There were no serious injuries arising from the collision but following their arrival at the scene, gardai performed a roadside breath test – in accordance with standard procedure.

After Mr Duffy failed the test, he was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station where he provided a sample of blood.

Insp Heelan said the sample was analysed and it was subsequently established the concentration of alcohol in his system was nearly three times the legal limit.

Barrister Liam O’Carroll said his client, who has no previous convictions, was also offering a plea to a charge of careless driving, contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act.

“He is generally of good character,” he said adding: “He is sincerely apologetic and embarrased that this situation arose.”

Urging the court to be as lenient as possible, Mr O’Carroll said Mr Duffy “works two jobs” including as a carer and that the loss of his driving licence will “hinder him greatly” going forward.  

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the defendant accepts his behaviour on the day was not acceptable and that he is “happy it didn’t turn out any worse”.

Having considered the matter and noting the submissions, the judge said she was willing to accept the plea to careless driving.

In addition to the mandatory driving two-year ban, Judge Coolican imposed fines totalling €800.

