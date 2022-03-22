Limerick Weather: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and cloud. It will be dry for much of the day, but during the afternoon, a few showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, warmest in the north, in moderate or fresh southeasterly breezes.
Tonight: Dry, clear and chilly overnight for most, but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in light southeasterly breezes, a little fresher near the southwest coast. Some mist and fog patches will develop.
Wednesday: Most areas will be dry and sunny through the day . Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes.
Turning chilly later with another dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally with very light winds decreasing calm in places. Some grass frost will form in parts with some mist and fog patches around dawn.
Thursday: A mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 or 18 degrees. Turning cold again after dark with some frost and fog patches.
Further outlook: Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday with light to moderate, mainly easterly breezes . Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest on exposed coastal fringes.
The weekend looks mainly dry with sunny spells in moderate easterly winds. Turning a little cooler with highest tempertures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees.
Deirdre O’Brien, Tourism Ireland; Vincent Murray, Limerick City and County Council; Ashling Scanlon, Tourism Ireland; Deputy Mayor, Cllr Tom Ruddle and Geraldine Egan of Tourism Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.