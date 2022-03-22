Limerick Weather: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and cloud. It will be dry for much of the day, but during the afternoon, a few showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, warmest in the north, in moderate or fresh southeasterly breezes.

Tonight: Dry, clear and chilly overnight for most, but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in light southeasterly breezes, a little fresher near the southwest coast. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Wednesday: Most areas will be dry and sunny through the day . Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

Turning chilly later with another dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally with very light winds decreasing calm in places. Some grass frost will form in parts with some mist and fog patches around dawn.

Thursday: A mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 or 18 degrees. Turning cold again after dark with some frost and fog patches.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday with light to moderate, mainly easterly breezes . Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest on exposed coastal fringes.

The weekend looks mainly dry with sunny spells in moderate easterly winds. Turning a little cooler with highest tempertures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees.