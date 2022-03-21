Limerick Weather: Monday, March 21, 2022

THERE will be a good deal of cloud at first with any showers dying out, say Met Eireann.

Good sunny spells developing through the morning and afternoon then turning cloudier again later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through the rest of the week with largely dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures increasing to the high teens.

Monday night: Dry and clear for most overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Some mist patches and hill fog will form in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tuesday: Dry and sunny for much of the day but during the afternoon, a few light showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tuesday night: Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light southeasterly or variable breezes with some mist patches developing.

Wednesday: Most areas will be dry and sunny through the day but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing. Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes. Turning chilly later with another dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally.

Thursday: A mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures again ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday and the weekend, with light breezes and just a possibility of a few light showers breaking out. Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees.