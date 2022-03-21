Ban for Limerick motorist who had drugs in her system

Search

21 Mar 2022

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Mar 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN who was observed sitting in a car shortly after she had smoked cannabis and used other drugs, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Elizabeth Jewitt, aged 27, of Allow Hill, Freemount was before Newcastle West Court in relation to a detection at the Demense, Newcastle West on April 6. 2021.  

Giving evidence, Garda Keith Hughes said he and a colleague were on routine patrol at around 10.30pm when they came across a Toyota Aygo car which was  idling.

Garda Hughes said the defendant was sitting in the driver’s seat and that the lights were on and the engine was running.

While speaking with Ms Jewitt, Garda Hughes said he observed that her eyes were bloodshot. He said he also detected a strong smell of cannabis.

Based on his observations and suspicions, he then decided to perform a roadside test.

After a fail was recorded, Ms Jewitt was arrested and taken to a garda station where she gave a sample of blood to a doctor.

Judge Carol Coolican was told this was sent for analysis which confirmed the presence of drugs including cocaine and cannabis – at levels above the legal limit.

Being cross-examined by solicitor Enda O’Connor, Gardai Hughes agreed Ms Jewitt was not driving the vehicle at the time gardai encountered her.

The solicitor told the court his client, a Polish national, lives in a “rural isolated location” and that she found it difficult during the various Covid lockdowns.

“It had a bad effect on her,” he said adding that she is apologetic and was seeking mercy from the court.

Mr O’Connor said the defendant was smoking cannabis on the day of the detection and that she had used cocaine a number of days earlier.

He asked the judge to note her co-operation and guilty plea and the fact that she has not come to the attention of gardai since the detection.

Judge Coolican imposed fines totalling €750 in addition to two separate 12-month driving bans.

She directed that two disqualifications should be served concurrently.

