Search

20 Mar 2022

Driver fined for using hard shoulder to ‘undertake’ traffic on busy Limerick road

Driver fined for using hard shoulder to ‘undertake’ traffic on busy Limerick road

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

David Hurley

20 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORIST who admitted ‘undertaking’ traffic on one of the busiest roads in Limerick was €500 after he pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Patrick Flynn, aged 34 of Hillview, Fairhill, Rathkeale was prosecuted under the Road Traffic Act following an incident which occurred on the main N21 road on January 4, 2021.

Inspector Sandra Heelan told Newcastle West Court the incident, which occurred at Castlematrix, Rathkeale at around 9.30pm, was observed by gardai who were on patrol in the area.

She said a silver Volkswagen – being driven by the defendant – was seen undertaking another vehicle by entering the hard shoulder of the main Limerick to Kerry road.

“It was dark, there was a hard frost and the road was not gritted,” she added.

While the defendant was initially charged with dangerous driving, Judge Carol Anne Coolican indicated she was willing to accept a plea to the lesser change of careless driving.

Cannabis plants found in pots on window sills of Limerick home

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client, who was travelling from Newcastle West towards Rathkeale and that the garda patrol car was travelling in the opposite direction.

He said his client had activated his indicator light but that it could not be seen by the gardai on the night,

Mr O’Donnell added that Mr Flynn has performed the undertaking manoeuvre on a “wide stretch of the road”.

He further asked the court to note there was no collision or impact and that the driver of the other vehicle did not have to take any form of evasive action because of his client’s actions.

After recording a conviction, Judge Coolican imposed a €500 fine. A disqualification was not imposed.

While not a matter for the court, the defendant will receive penalty points on his licence as a consequence of his conviction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media