Limerick hurlers’ new business is on ‘track’ for success

A NEW Limerick start-up founded by senior All-Ireland and Munster minor hurling winners is on ‘track’ for big success.

Pat Ryan ‘Simon’, Barry Murphy, and Adam English, from Doon, and Pallasgreen's Colin Ryan have teamed up with another Doon man - Francis Cummins - to form TrackNow.

They are also delighted to be associated with Limerick Suicide Watch and supporting Barry Lenahan in fundraising efforts for the charity.

Barry is climbing the 26 highest peaks in Ireland for Limerick Suicide Watch. TrackNow is supplying him with a safety tracking device that ensures he completes his climbs in the safest environment possible.

Backing this new venture, Francis Cummins, the CEO and a seasoned IT professional, said that some people believe that GPS is just about tracking.

“With TrackNow we believe in talking to our customers and building a solution with them to alleviate the high costs around fuel consumption and best driver practices and give them the insights they need to improve their business,” said Francis.

The GPS tracking device being given to Barry has built in fall detection, SOS alarms, periodic check-ins, location services and many more safety features. “It can be used in a number of environments such as lone-workers, medicare staff or even for protection while walking or exercising alone,” said Francis.

Founded at the start of this year, Pat Ryan ‘Simon’ and Barry Murphy, who graduated from UL with business degrees, said they are delighted with the reception so far and “not just for the products but for the goodwill to us and the company”.

UL student Adam English, the youngest member of the team, will be actively working with schools and TY students on safety initiatives for parents and young drivers and establish partnerships with schools and TY mini companies.

To support Barry and Limerick Suicide Watch, please visit his GoFundMe page. To find out more about TrackNow see tracknow.ie or call their office in Pallasgreen on (061) 574 574.