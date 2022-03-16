Search

16 Mar 2022

Covid advice issued ahead of St Patrick's Day as hospitalisations rise

Latest Covid-19 figures revealed

Aine Fitzgerald

16 Mar 2022 6:52 PM

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,452 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Tuesday, 8,644* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.   

As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU.   

"With the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice in order to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves," said a HSE spokesperson.  

"There has been an increase in the number of people with a diagnosis of Covid-19 who are receiving care in hospital. This is placing an additional burden on the delivery of services across hospitals and emergency departments.   

"Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.  

"Mask wearing is advised in crowded indoor settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.  

"Continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.  

"Meet up outdoors if possible. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open."   

Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for 7 days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures. See www.gov.ie/Covid-19 for more information.   

"Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie if you are 12 years or older. It is not too late to receive a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting ourselves from the worst effects of Covid-19."

 

