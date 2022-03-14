BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in collision in Clare

GARDAI are investigating after a fatal collision on the main Limerick to Shannon road this evening.

At approximately 4:05pm a motorcyclist and car collided on the Clare side of the M18. The male motorcyclist (late 30s) was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course. The driver and four passengers of the car were uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road is currently closed and the Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place. The road will remain closed tonight and it is expected to open in the early hours of tomorrow morning, Tuesday 15th March, 2022.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

On Saturday, a separate collision between a van and a motorcycle claimed the life of a motorcyclist in his 30s.

According to gardai, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.