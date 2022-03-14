Emergency services at scene of serious collision

Limerick Fire Service
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the main Limerick to Shannon road.
The incident happened just after 4pm this evening when a car and a motorcycle collided on the N18 northbound just after junction 7.
Emergency services including ambulances, gardai and fire service are all at the scene just outside Sixmilebridge.
Two units from Shannon Fire Brigade are attending the incident.
It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured in the collision.
