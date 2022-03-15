Limerick Weather: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

DRY WITH some bright spells this morning, however thicker cloud will spread from the west as rain or drizzle develops on western coasts of Munster.

Rain will move further inland into west Munster through the afternoon, staying mainly dry further east. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, winds fresher near western coasts.

TONIGHT: A cloudy to overcast night with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in light variable winds. A clearance will develop in western areas later in the night.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but dipping near freezing shortly before dawn in the west with a touch of frost possible there.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp conditions with rain and drizzle to start in most areas. Drier and sunnier weather in the west will extend eastwards through the morning, brightening up in eastern counties later in the afternoon.

Well scattered showers will also follow. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A dry and clear night with light winds to start. However cloud will thicken from the west overnight with some showery rain moving in off the Atlantic overnight.

Light southwest winds will freshen near Atlantic coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the east with a touch of frost there.

THURSDAY: St. Patrick's Day will bring a mix of well scattered showers with dry and sunny periods. The longest dry spells will be in the south and east.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry on Thursday night with long clear spells and light southerly winds. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

FRIDAY: Friday currently looks to bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells. Cloud will build a little during the day with some drizzle possible in the south. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Current indications show that the weekend will be mainly dry with light winds and sunny spells. Mainly clear and cool at night with possible frost.