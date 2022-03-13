Search

13 Mar 2022

Crimes increase in Limerick but big caveat is placed on the latest figures

Crimes increase in Limerick but big caveat is placed on the latest figures

Superintendent Brian Sugrue warned the latest statistics are 'skewed' because of Covid-19

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has  been a significant year-on-year increase in certain categories of crime across the Limerick garda division, new figures have revealed.

However, members of the Joint Policing Committee have been told the figures for January and February are ‘skewed’ as they are being compared to the first two months of 2021 when a full lockdown was in place due to Covid-19. 

“We are coming out of Covid once again, the night-time economy is recovering and we are policing that. Plans are being prepared for St Patrick’s Day so we are  approaching normality once more,” said Superintendent Brian Sugrue.

“We are comparing an unusual time to a very unusual time 12 months earlier. A partial lockdown compared to a total lockdown so there is a caveat on some of the statistics,” he added.

Public to be consulted over Community CCTV cameras  across Limerick

According to Garda Analysis Services, there were 637 property-related crimes (robbery, burglary and theft)  across the Limerick division during January and February – an increase of 73%.

The number of assaults (serious and minor) increased by 73% from 81 to 138 with the vast majority occurring in the city and its environs.

In fact, according the new figures, the number of assaults in the Newcastle West and Bruff garda districts was in single figures during the first two months of this year.

There has also been a noticeable increase in shoplifting offences and the number of ‘Domestic Abuse Incidents’ has also increased, by 42.5%

