Limerick Property Watch: Loads of space to grow in Caherconlish

Village feel but close enough to very pleasant nearby walkways
GVM Auctioneers is delighted to introduce to the market this truly superb six-bedroom executive style detached family home standing on a spectacular and elevated circa 0.5 st acre site and situated within walking distance of Caherconlish Village.
This home enjoys an array of excellent amenities including a supermarket, post office, primary school, a state of the art community centre together with wonderful sporting facilities.
Limerick city is just 15 minutes drive with ease of access also to the University of Limerick and the M7 motorway. This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a magnificent detached home with bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation.
The established locality oozes peace and tranquillity enjoying all the benefits of country living yet within very easy reach of all village facilities and Limerick City.
Ballyneety Golf and Country Club is just a 10-minute drive away while the University of Limerick is 15 minutes by car.
Inspection of this home is highly recommended. Joint Agents - Matt Ryan Auctioneers, Tipperary.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Pust, Caherconlish
Description: Six bedroom, three bathroom
Price: €280,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O'Connell on 087 6470746
*SPONSORED CONTENT
The proposed development will be located at Knockilasheen Road on the outskirts of the city | Picture: Adrian Butler
Limerick City and County Council is looking to retain nearly 400 CCTV cameras at locations across the city and county | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.