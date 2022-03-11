Met Eireann issue rain warning for Limerick

MET EIREANN have issued a yellow rain warning for Limerick with heavy rain and strong winds expected.
The status yellow warning was issued this morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway
The warning is in place on Saturday March 12 from 3pm until 11:30pm.
Met Eireann are warning of heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions.
The forecasters have also issued a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland this morning.
That warning is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 3am on Monday March 14.
Coastal areas can expect east to southeast winds, becoming cyclonic variable, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times from Saturday afternoon, through Sunday night on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.
