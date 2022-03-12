Search

12 Mar 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Call Shannonvale your home sweet home

Limerick Property Watch: Call Shannonvale your home sweet home

Number 75 Shannonvale is located in a superb residential area

Reporter:

Leader reporter

12 Mar 2022 4:30 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this superb, recently renovated three bedroom semi-detached home located in the popular residential area of Shannonvale on the north side of Limerick city.

Number 75 Shannonvale is within walking distance to many excellent amenities nearby including national & secondary schools, shops, TUS Mid West (LIT), Jetland Shopping Centre, Ennis Road Retail Park & Tesco Coonagh Cross.

Shannonvale is a well maintained and established development.

Number 75 is located in a cul-de-sac avenue overlooking a green area. The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with guest WC off, living room with a gas fireplace & bay window, bright open plan kitchen-diner with patio doors opening onto the rear back garden.

Upstairs is the main bathroom and three bedrooms, the main having an ensuite bathroom. GFCH. Double glazed pvc windows. Rear garden and side access. The overall size of the property is 90.60square metre / 975.12square feet.

Block built in 2004 by Custom Construction. Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 75 Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Caherdavin
Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €230,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media