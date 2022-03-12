Limerick Property Watch: Call Shannonvale your home sweet home

Number 75 Shannonvale is located in a superb residential area
ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this superb, recently renovated three bedroom semi-detached home located in the popular residential area of Shannonvale on the north side of Limerick city.
Number 75 Shannonvale is within walking distance to many excellent amenities nearby including national & secondary schools, shops, TUS Mid West (LIT), Jetland Shopping Centre, Ennis Road Retail Park & Tesco Coonagh Cross.
Shannonvale is a well maintained and established development.
Number 75 is located in a cul-de-sac avenue overlooking a green area. The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with guest WC off, living room with a gas fireplace & bay window, bright open plan kitchen-diner with patio doors opening onto the rear back garden.
Upstairs is the main bathroom and three bedrooms, the main having an ensuite bathroom. GFCH. Double glazed pvc windows. Rear garden and side access. The overall size of the property is 90.60square metre / 975.12square feet.
Block built in 2004 by Custom Construction. Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 75 Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Caherdavin
Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €230,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
