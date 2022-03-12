Toddler awarded €3k in damages after collision in Limerick village

A TODDLER who sustained minor injuries in a road accident just over two years ago has been awarded nearly €3,000 in damages.

Newcastle West Court was told the now three-and-a-half year-old was a rear-seat passenger in a car which was in collision with another vehicle in the village of Feohanagh in January 2020.

While the matter was previously adjudicated by the Personal Injuries Board, the approval of a judge is required given the age of the plaintiff.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the young girl sustained some minor bruising and a soft tissue injury to one of her thighs in the impact, which was described in court as “modest”.

When she was seen by a GP as a precaution following the incident, she did not require treatment in hospital and no ongoing issues.

Detailed medical reports and sworn affidavits were submitted to the court in support of the application and Judge Coolican was told the toddler does not have any scarring as a result of the collision.

Having been informed the parents of the child were satisfied with the offer, the judge formally approved the settlement.

She directed that €2,000 be ‘paid into court’ which means it will be managed by the Courts Service on behalf of the plaintiff until she turns 18.

The remainder of the settlement, €877, is to be paid immediately.

She was also awarded her costs.