11 Mar 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, March 10, 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, March 10, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

11 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

A WET START with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times. The rain will clear to the north by early afternoon, followed by sunny spells and heavy or thundery showers. There is the chance of some hail showers also. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, veering westerly and easing in the afternoon.

Sanctions placed on Russian oligarch who part owns Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Generally unsettled this weekend with wet and windy weather developing. However, some drier spells are possible to start off next week.

Tonight will see heavy showers, but they will become more confined to Atlantic coasts on Friday night, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Drier weather and clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of minus one to three degrees, coldest over Munster and south Leinster, with frost and some icy patches developing. Patchy mist and fog developing too in mainly light winds.

Some lingering heavy or prolonged showers on tomorrow clearing northwards. Otherwise a good deal of dry and bright weather to start. However, cloud and strengthening winds will spread from the south through the day with rain developing across the southern half of the country by evening. Rain will turn heavy at times with the chance of sleet and snow, particularly over high ground. Becoming windy as easterly winds increase fresh to strong through the day. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.

Tomorrow night, generally wet and windy with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times. Some falls of sleet are possible, with the chance of snow on high ground. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds with lowest temperatures of two to six degrees.

On Sunday, it stays wet and windy with widespread showery rain, possibly turning wintry in places, and fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds veering westerly. Some drier and brighter spells will develop in the evening. Highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

Sunday night, mainly dry with clear spells in many areas. However, a band of showery rain will move northwards through many areas overnight. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, slightly less cold with the rain in the east and south. Patchy mist and fog will form in light winds.

Monday will be largely dry and bright though patchy drizzle will linger in parts of the south and east with the odd light shower elsewhere. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in a light breeze.

Tuesday is looking to be dry in many areas, before it will becomes unsettled again midweek with spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic. However, current indications suggest that it will turn drier and brighter for the end of the week.

