Limerick charity takes its campaign for a new base to Dáil Éireann

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick charity took its campaign for a new base in the city to the Dáil today.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) which carries out patrols of the River Shannon several nights a week, has been without a home since its lease in John Street expired in January.

They were invited to the Oireachtas by Aontú TD Paedar Tóibín, who arranged for the group to appear in a committee room to answer questions from interested deputies and senators.

There, they made a case for a new base.

Chairman of the charity Matt Collins said: "I think a lot of good will come of this. The main reason is people recognise what we do. At the end of the day, we are the fourth emergency service in Limerick. I think we deserve some kind of recognition. We have worked hard through the pandemic, we've not taken a day off, we've put ourselves on the line day-in, day-out, so why should we not be given a place to take people who are in a vulnerable position?"

"We are working on the street with people who should be taken off the street, who need to be sat down and spoken with in a dignified manner. We don't have that, " he added.

Mr Collins said since the charity moved out of John Street in January, it's not been able to properly cope.

"Most of our stuff is in different people's houses. These came around from private citizens who offered us their sheds and things like that to store our gear. It's becoming really impossible. We cannot get into our van - it's full of bikes and training equipment, the stuff we need to keep with us. It's becoming very hard," said the chairman.

Mr Collins said all the group need is a piece of land - that its volunteers will build its own unit.

"We have people willing to give us containers and portacabins. We don't need bricks and mortar," he added.

Local Aontú representative Sarah Beasley said: "This facility could be as simple as a vacant site, which they will refurbish at their own expense. This will provide dignity, privacy from onlookers and sanctuary for those we help. It's a small ask for an organisation that is on the frontline of our mental health crisis, intervening in crucial moments for those at rock bottom".

She thanked Mr Tóibín for welcoming the group to Leinster House.