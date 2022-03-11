Limerick Property Watch: Marvelous in Melvin Grove

ROONEYS presents to the market Number 1 Melvin Grove which occupies a prime location off the Ennis Road in Limerick city.

Situated just after Ivans cross (now Laya Medical Centre) it is within short walking distance of an abundance of amenities including Jetland Shopping Centre, Lidl, Ennis Road Retail Park, Cinema as well as excellent national and secondary schools.

It is also close to TUS University and sports facilities such as Na Piarsaigh, the Gaelic Grounds, Thomond Park & Limerick Lawn Tennis Club.

The property occupies a generous corner site and is set back from the main Ennis Road along a short avenue of just five detached properties overlooking a large green area.

The substantial residence has spacious accommodation laid out over two floors in total of approx. 2,300 square feet. (213.7 square metres). The ground floor accommodation comprises a large entrance hallway with double height ceiling and guest WC off, living room with wood stove, kitchen-dining room with double doors opening into a large extended sunroom which in turn has French doors opening onto the rear garden, an utility room and a playroom/office/ downstairs bedroom.

There are four bedrooms upstairs along with a bathroom and shower room.

The large front and rear gardens offer space and seclusion with mature hedging, lawns and a cobble lock driveway for two cars.

The property is an unusual design, offers a rare opportunity to acquire a detached residence in this sought after location. Contact Briain Considine at Rooneys for further details.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Melvin Grove, Caherdavin Park, Ennis Road

Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €385,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Briain Considine on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT