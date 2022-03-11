Search

11 Mar 2022

Limerick public urged to get flu vaccine after increase in cases

HSE launches 2021/2022 flu vaccination programme

At risk groups urged to get flu vaccine

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

11 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

PUBLIC Health Mid-West have warned that there has been an increase in the incidence of influenza in the region. 

The body are advising people to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

It can also have a negative impact on healthcare settings where an outbreak occurs.

Public Health Mid-West recorded an increase of nine cases of influenza in Week 6 of this year (February 6-12).

This rate remained consistently each week until an increase of 19 cases in Week 9 (February 27 to March 5), according to the Computerised Infectious Diseases Reporting system [CIDR].

As of March 5, there have been 50 influenza cases in the region since the start of the flu season (October 2021 to date).

Key appointment at Limerick's Adare Manor

It can be expected that further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.

The flu vaccine is safe, and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection.

You can get a free flu vaccine if you are:

aged 50 and older

aged less than 50 with a long term illness that increases your risk of developing complications of influenza

aged 2 to 17 years

a healthcare worker

pregnant

living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility

in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media