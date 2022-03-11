Limerick public urged to get flu vaccine after increase in cases

PUBLIC Health Mid-West have warned that there has been an increase in the incidence of influenza in the region.

The body are advising people to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

It can also have a negative impact on healthcare settings where an outbreak occurs.

Public Health Mid-West recorded an increase of nine cases of influenza in Week 6 of this year (February 6-12).

This rate remained consistently each week until an increase of 19 cases in Week 9 (February 27 to March 5), according to the Computerised Infectious Diseases Reporting system [CIDR].

As of March 5, there have been 50 influenza cases in the region since the start of the flu season (October 2021 to date).

It can be expected that further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.

The flu vaccine is safe, and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection.

You can get a free flu vaccine if you are:

aged 50 and older

aged less than 50 with a long term illness that increases your risk of developing complications of influenza

aged 2 to 17 years

a healthcare worker

pregnant

living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility

in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl