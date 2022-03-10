Search

10 Mar 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Cosy cottage with a modern touch

Limerick Property Watch: Cosy cottage with a modern touch

Primrose Cottage is situated within a short distance to all local amenities of Murroe Village

Reporter:

Leader reporter

10 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

PRIMROSE Cottage is a substantial four-bedroom detached house of 154.76 swuare metres (1,665.68 square feet) situated in a superb location and within easy reach of all local amenities of Murroe Village.

Primrose Cottage is also within an easy distance to University of Limerick, Castletroy College, local national schools, shopping and all other amenities.

Oozing charm and appeal with a lovely balance of the old and new modern conveniences this beautiful property has been renovated and decorated to a very high standard with high quality finishes throughout.

Primrose Cottage has an open plan kitchen/diningroom, utility room, bathroom, reception room and bedroom/office/playroom on the ground floor.

The first floor accommodation comprises of the main bathroom, three spacious bright bedrooms with the main bedroom having a spacious walk in wardrobe.

Zoned oil-fired central heating. Double glazed UPVC windows. The original cottage dates from 1930 but the property was completely renovated in 2016. Fully alarmed. Wired for electric gates.

Barna shed with ample storage. Primrose Cottage is situated on a 0.49 of an acre of landscaped gardens, patio area, built in BBQ outside lighting and gravel driveway.

Viewing is highly recommended of this beautiful, unique, characterful home.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Primrose Cottage, Fivecrossroads, Murroe Wood, Murroe
Description: Four-bedroom, two-bath detached home
Price: €335,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

