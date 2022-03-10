Former mayor of Limerick watches son address Dáil

Family affair: Green TD Brian Leddin with his mother, the former mayor of Limerick Kathleen Leddin
IT was a proud moment for former mayor of Limerick Kathleen Leddin as she witnessed her son Brian speak in the Dáil for the first time.
Although Mr Leddin was elected to the Oireachtas more than two years ago, the onset of Covid-19 prevented his mum travelling to Dublin sooner.
Ms Leddin, who was Mayor of Limerick between 2013 and 2014, witnessed her son debate Tánaiste and Jobs Minister Leo Varadkar on the development of green hydrogen economy.
After seeing this exchange Mrs Leddin - a councillor between 1999 and her retirement in 2014 - was given a tour of Leinster House during which she met some familiar faces from her times as a local councillor and Mayor of Limerick.
After a lengthy chat with retired senator Labhrás Ó Murchú and Marc McSharry she continued her trip to the capital with a stop to Dublin Castle before returning back to Limerick by rail.
