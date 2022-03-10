Weather in Limerick: Thursday, March 10, 2022

ANY frost, ice and fog will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells developing. Cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with some patchy drizzle at times. Turning breezier through the day as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Becoming cloudy tonight with rain spreading to most areas from the southwest overnight, turning heavy at times. Quite breezy with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Friday: A wet start with widespread rain turning heavy in places. Rain will slowly clear northeastwards through the day with sunny spells and widespread showers following from the southwest. The showers will be heavy or thundery with hail possible. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday night: Becoming largely dry with clear spells, though there will be scattered showers along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and some icy patches developing in places. Patchy mist and fog developing too in light winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Generally unsettled with heavy or thundery showers on Friday before a spell of wet and windy weather develops over the weekend.