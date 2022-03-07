National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,383 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 6th March, 4,760* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 5th March, the HPSC was notified of 3,904 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 4,014* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 6th March, the HPSC was notified of 1,254 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,537* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 808 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU.
Ei Electronics manufacturing director Jim Duignan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and EI Electronics chief executive Mick Guinee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.