Update: Second person arrested following overnight assault in Limerick City

GARDAI in Limerick who are investigating an assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday March 6, 2022 at approximately 3a.m. in Ballinacurra Weston have charged the man who was detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station earlier today.

A man aged in his late 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries when he was assaulted at a residential property.

Crime investigators conducted an examination of the scene following the incident which saw parts of the nearby roads closed off.

One man, aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, Monday March 7, 2022 at 10.30a.m.

In a follow up search, a juvenile was arrested this evening Sunday March 6, 2022 in relation to the same incident and he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing" according to a Garda press statement