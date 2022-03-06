Search

07 Mar 2022

Update: Second person arrested following overnight assault in Limerick City

Update: Second person arrested following overnight assault in Limerick City

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Mar 2022 10:58 PM

Email:

Sport@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI in Limerick who are investigating an assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday March 6, 2022 at approximately 3a.m. in Ballinacurra Weston have charged the man who was detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station earlier today. 

A man aged in his late 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries when he was assaulted at a residential property.

Crime investigators conducted an examination of the scene following the incident which saw parts of the nearby roads closed off. 

One man, aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, Monday March 7, 2022 at 10.30a.m.

In a follow up search, a juvenile was arrested this evening Sunday March 6, 2022 in relation to the same incident and he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing" according to a Garda press statement 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media