BREAKING: Man arrested following assault in Limerick city overnight

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in the Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick city, in the early hours of this morning, Sunday March 6 2022.
A man aged in his late 30s has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, a man aged in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The area is currently preserved for Scenes of Crime Investigators to conduct an examination and traffic restrictions are in place.
A Garda press office statement confirmed that "Investigations are ongoing" in relation to the incident.
Put simply, community wealth building is a new approach to local economic development which redirects wealth back into the local community.
GVM's Tom Crosse at one of the most unusual auctions of his life - in a laneway - last June due to Covid restrictions | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Willie O’Dea on the trail in Fairgreen in the city during the 2020 general election campaign PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.