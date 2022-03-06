Network Ireland Limerick holds first face-to-face meeting since 2020

Network Limerick president Emma Wilson
NETWORK Ireland Limerick recently held its first face-to-face meeting for more than two years.
The group, which is aimed at women in business and the arts, hosted around 40 businesswomen from Limerick and Clare at the Savoy Hotel for a speed networking event.
Network Limerick president Emma Wilson said: “It has been too long since we had the opportunity to meet in person and network. Our speed networking event was designed to be a fun and relaxed way for members to reintroduce or introduce themselves into the world of networking. It was great to be back. The energy in the room was electric.”
Last week marked our first in-person event of 2022! Speed networking was the perfect format for our to meet & get to know each other. Thank you as always to our sponsors @leo_limerick & @AIBIreland— Network Ire Limerick (@NetworkLimerick) March 1, 2022
To become a member of #NetworkIreland Limerick, email limerick@networkireland.ie pic.twitter.com/MAX9d8z4FD
Network Ireland Limerick promotes the personal and professional development of women and provides a forum where women in business, the professions and the arts can exchange business ideas and increase their business contacts.
It’s a branch of Network Ireland, a national voluntary organisation which encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy.
Its next monthly event will take place on March 23 in conjunction with sponsors AIB.
More details on how to book will be available soon.
Caroline Long, chairperson of Limerick City Centre Traders’ Association, accepting the Limerick Person of the Month award on behalf of the association | Picture: Adrian Butler
Put simply, community wealth building is a new approach to local economic development which redirects wealth back into the local community.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.