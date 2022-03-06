Search

Network Ireland Limerick holds first face-to-face meeting since 2020

Network Limerick president Emma Wilson

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

06 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

NETWORK Ireland Limerick recently held its first face-to-face meeting for more than two years.

The group, which is aimed at women in business and the arts, hosted around 40 businesswomen from Limerick and Clare at the Savoy Hotel for a speed networking event.

Network Limerick president Emma Wilson said: “It has been too long since we had the opportunity to meet in person and network. Our speed networking event was designed to be a fun and relaxed way for members to reintroduce or introduce themselves into the world of networking. It was great to be back. The energy in the room was electric.”

Network Ireland Limerick promotes the personal and professional development of women and provides a forum where women in business, the professions and the arts can exchange business ideas and increase their business contacts.

It’s a branch of Network Ireland, a national voluntary organisation which encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy.

Its next monthly event will take place on March 23 in conjunction with sponsors AIB.

More details on how to book will be available soon.

