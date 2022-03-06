Judge points out recurring theme of Limerick 'drug buyers'

THERE is a recurring theme of people travelling to Limerick city to purchase drugs for parties, said a Limerick judge.

Jack Rea, aged 22, of Keale, Ballyorgan pleaded guilty in Kilmallock Court after he was found with €650 worth of cannabis.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said that on February 13, 2021, gardai stopped a vehicle outside Bruff.

“The defendant was driving and there were two passengers in the car. They found cannabis under the driver’s seat and a grinder. The cannabis was valued at €650. He admitted to obtaining drugs for his birthday,” said Insp Heelan. The offence date was the day of his 21st birthday.

Robin Lee, solicitor for Mr Rea, said it was an “unfortunate situation”.

Judge Patricia Harney said there was a recurring theme of people travelling to Limerick city for the purpose of buying drugs for parties.

Mr Lee said it wasn’t for a party.

“He lives in a rural part of County Limerick. He was the driver. He allowed himself to be used,” said Mr Lee.

Judge Harney said: “Friends with inverted commas.”

“The backbone of the drug business is supplying cannabis to the likes of your client,” added the judge.

Judge Harney asked Insp Heelan if Mr Rea had come to garda attention since the incident.

“No,” said Insp Heelan.

Mr Lee said Mr Rea comes from a “hard-working family”.

“He is currently on 12 hour night shifts as cows are calving. When he was asked was he addicted to cannabis he said ‘no’,” said Mr Lee.

Judge Harney convicted and fined Mr Rea €750 under the Misuse of Drugs Act.