Judge tells Limerick mechanic found with drugs he had ‘narrow escape’

Kilmallock Courthouse
A JUDGE told a County Limerick man he had a “narrow escape and I hope he realises it”.
Denis O’Neill, aged 31, of Ballyvouden, Kilteely pleaded guilty, at Kilmallock Court, to possession of drugs.
Inspector Sandra Heelan said gardai carried out a search under warrant at the defendant's home at 8am on May 31, 2021.
“A quantity of cocaine was found. It was valued at €40. He made certain admissions,” said Insp Heelan, who confirmed to the judge that Mr O’Neill was co-operative.
Con Barry, solicitor for Mr O’Neill, said his client wished to apologise to the court and gardai.
“He is a mechanic by trade. He has no previous convictions for drugs offences,” said Mr Barry, who asked the judge to consider not giving his client a conviction.
Judge Harney said gardai attended his house with a search warrant.
The judge said if he pays €200 to the court poor box she would strike the matter out.
Mr O’Neill gave the money to his solicitor who handed it into court.
Judge Harney said: “This is your one and only chance. You had a narrow escape and I hope he realises it.”
