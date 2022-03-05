Search

05 Mar 2022

New footpath for green space in Limerick

New footpath for green space in Limerick

The Baggott Estate is a popular amenity on Limerick's southside

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR green space in Limerick is to get a new footpath and cycle way.

A combined route is to run in the Baggot Estate off the Ballinacurra Road, parallel with the motorway along the Ballinacurra Creek embankment.

Funding has been received from Sports Ireland which will also be used for a trim trail, with a natural play area also due in place shortly.

A biodiversity garden has already been planted at the Ballinacurra Bridge end of the park, while additional areas are being identified for new plants.

Mayor Daniel Butler, who represents the area on the local authority is delighted with the works.

He said: "The Baggot Estate has taken a new lease of life during the Covid-19 pandemic and is being used much more. I have been a big advocate for investment here and also additional security so the addition of CCTV I know will be welcomed locally. Extending the walkway will also allow for people to get a longer walk in and create more of a variety in the estate."

"It really is becoming a real urban haven offering refuge away from the busy-ness of life," the mayor concluded.

