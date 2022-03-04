Search

04 Mar 2022

Limerick man's annual Cycle for Sick Children returns this weekend

Peter Ward, C4SC, Pat Nolan, organiser, Valerie Dunne, C4SC and Eddie Radcliffe, Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

04 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man Pat Nolan is getting back on his bike for his 20th annual charity cycle.

This year's Cycle for Sick Children will take place on Saturday, March 5 and is in aid of the Limerick School for the Deaf.

The C4SC cycling group hold a number of charity cycles and have previously raised funds for Cliona's Foundation, Milford Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

The club has over 100 members and organises leisure trips and fundraising runs throughout the year.

The group hasn't held a fundraising cycle since 2019 due to Covid-19 however they are looking forward to getting back on the road for a good cause.

WATCH: Hundreds of donation boxes handed into Ukraine-bound collection in Limerick

Pat says all the funds raised will go towards helping the Limerick School for the Deaf purchase vital equipment for their work.

When the club supports a charity or good cause they do their best to research them before they offer them support.

When making a donation they will try to buy them a piece of equipment that they need rather than make a cash donation.

The 50km cycle kicks off at 10am sharp from Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate and will make its way to Parteen (By the long pavement), Ardnacrusha and Killaloe.

Participants will then return in reverse order stopping off at The Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe for tea and coffee on the way back.

Entry is €25 each and an extra €10 if you do not have a CI Licence.

For more information on the cycle you can contact Pat Nolan on 0863471713.

