Blue-chip Limerick firms to attend jobs fair tonight

RESIDENTS in Limerick's Regeneration communities and further afield are being encouraged to attend a jobs fair in the area tonight.
Moyross Youth Academy in the Bays building will play host to the event between 6pm and 8pm this evening.
The event will give attendees an outline of the job opportunities that are available at the moment in a range of sectors.
Representatives of a number of major Limerick employers will be present, notably Johnson and Johnson, which employs hundreds of staff at the National Technology Park, Shannon fire alarm firm EI Electronics, and local caterers Master Chefs.
More locally, St Munchin's Community Centre will also showcase opportunities available in Kileely, while the Technological University of the Shannon, and the local authority will also be present, as will the defence forces.
The aim of the jobs fair is to bring employers into the communities and provide attendees with direct contact to the opportunities available within their company. The event will also enable attendees to access information in relation to the supports available to engage in further education, training and employment.
Mayor Daniel Butler said: "I would like to acknowledge the companies and organisations that have come together to bring this event into the community. This is a great opportunity for residents and people of the neighbouring communities and I would encourage everyone to attend and meet prospective employers."
"This event enables the community to interact directly with companies and organisations whether it’s a job you are looking for or if further education and training is a preferred route people would like to pursue then this is the place to be," he added.
Similar Jobs Fairs are going to take place in the other Regeneration areas.
